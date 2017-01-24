Cultural fest begins at DU

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) is organising a three-day cultural event — Madari — that began at the Arts Faculty, North Campus, on Monday.

Organised in collaboration with the Rashtriya Kala Manch, the festival began with a day-long street play competition that saw 53 teams from colleges across the country participating. The festival was inaugurated by playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya who told students to be proud of their culture and identity.

The second day of the event will see individual performances with the stage being thrown open to students. The festival will end with an exhibition on Indian culture, heritage, environment, and village life.

Exposure for students

National co-ordinator of the Rashtriya Kala Manch, Saurabh Unhiyal, said the motive behind the event was to give students exposure by allowing them to exhibit their art and talent. “By participating in these programmes, students not only get a chance to exhibit their skills, but also become familiar with Indian culture and heritage,” said Mr. Unhiyal.