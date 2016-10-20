Criminal held for extortion calls

A “notorious criminal” was on Wednesday arrested from the Central Jail here for allegedly demanding extortion money and giving life threats to a man, police said.

Special Operation Group arrested Raju Theht on production warrant, they said, adding he is the rival of Anand Pal Singh, another “notorious criminal” who operates from an undisclosed location in the State.

Subhash Gurjar of Sikar had registered a case against Theht, alleging that the latter had called him from the jail and demanded extortion money of Rs 25 lakh and also gave threats to eliminate him if he failed to pay the same. - PTI