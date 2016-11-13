Crime Branch to take over probe into Najeeb case

: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch will now investigate the case of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

The order in this regard had come on Friday, R. P. Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner of Police (South-East), said.

Taking a fresh look

“A few days ago, Najeeb’s mother had met Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and requested for a CBI probe into the matter. In order to get a different perspective on the case and have a fresh look at the evidence, the matter was transferred from the South district to the Crime Branch,” another senior officer said.

The development was confirmed by Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime).

Last month, an SIT was formed to trace Najeeb, who went missing on October 15 following an on-campus scuffle allegedly with members of the ABVP the night before. The instructions to set up the SIT were issued by the Home Minister to Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma.

The SIT, headed by Additional DCP-II (South) Manishi Chandra, failed to gain any actionable clues in the matter.

The SIT was reconstructing Najeeb’s personality after a doctor at VIMHANS told the police that the JNU student was suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression.

Following this, the psychiatric angle had gained prominence in the probe.

The team was also considering seeking help from psychiatrists at AIIMS or RML Hospital in investigating the case.

In solidarity

Meanwhile, JNUSU has appealed to all democratic organisations and student unions to hold protests on campuses over the weekend and participate in the “Chalo JNU” march at JNU on November 15.

The protests have been called against what has been claimed is the V-C’s “total abdication of institutional responsibility towards Najeeb” and “against continuing political protection to the assaulters of Najeeb”. They have also accused the Delhi Police of being “non-serious” and providing “misleading media feeds” in the search for Najeeb.