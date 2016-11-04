Crime Branch to probe veteran’s suicide

: The probe into the alleged suicide of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal over the issue of One Rank, One Pension (OROP) will now be conducted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Senior police officers said the decision was taken in light of the sensitivity of the case. They also said that since the New Delhi district police were busy with law and order arrangements, the case was transferred to the crime branch.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Taj Hassan confirmed the development.

The police said the scope of the “inquest proceedings” would also include ascertaining the “veracity of the sequence provided by his three ex-Army colleagues who purportedly accompanied him to the Defence Minister’s residence where they were turned away.

The 70-year-old ex-serviceman from Haryana’s Bhiwani district had consumed poison in the lawns behind Jawahar Bhavan, which houses some offices of the Ministry of External Affairs, on November 1. He was rushed to RML Hospital, where he died during treatment.

A senior police officer also hinted that AAP MLA Commando Surender and an NGO worker who met the family the evening he died may be questioned to find out how the purported suicide note (scribbled text on the copy of the petition he unsuccessfully tried to submit to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar) became public.

Notices under CRPC

The police will ask Prithvi Singh and Jagdish, who accompanied Grewal to Delhi from their village, to join investigations and are likely to issue notices under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code in this regard.

The initial findings of the post-mortem reveals that Grewal died due to Sulfas poisoning, said an officer. The viscera has been preserved, and will be sent for further tests.

Grewal’s suicide had snowballed into a huge political showdown in the Capital a day later, with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi being detained twice by the Delhi Police and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being detained for eight hours.