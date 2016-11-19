Delhi

Crackdown on offices

: The Delhi Police on Thursday raided several offices in connection with black money. Offices of singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s managers were among the establishments raided.

The raids were conducted after some news channels carried out sting operations at these establishments. “The sting operations showed how some people are involved in the exchange of demonetised notes of black money and promising conversion into legal money by charging commission,” said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime). “Seven TV channels had carried out sting operations,” the officer added.



