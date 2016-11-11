Crackdown on Old Delhi shops

: Income Tax sleuths on Thursday carried out searches at several markets in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, triggering panic among businessmen who shut shop hours before the scheduled time.

The searches were reportedly part of a country-wide drive to crack down on attempts to convert large-scale cash into bullion or other commodities. This, after the Central government demonetised Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes from Tuesday midnight.

The raids began late afternoon and were on till 11 p.m.

In the dock

Locals said places such as Dariba and Lajpat Rai, including Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk, remained affected. While Lajpat Rai and Bhagirath Place are known for electrical and electronic goods, respectively, Dariba is a hub for jewellers.

Searches were also carried out at shops in Sadar Bazar and Chawri Bazar by I-T and Sales Tax officers, respectively.

Ramesh Agarwal, a businessman from the Dariba gold market, said the I-T sleuths told him that they were carrying out a “survey”.

“When I went inside Hari Ram Hari jewellery shop, which belongs to my friend, I was told that a team from the I-T Department was carrying out a survey. They did not disclose anything further,” said Mr. Agarwal.

Shopkeepers were purportedly made to produce their account books and asked whether they had used backdated forged bills to make their hoarded money legal.

Raju, a watch seller, recalled witnessing what he described as an “army” of tax officials entering jewellery shops at Bhagirath Palace and pulling down their shutters. “When other shopkeepers realised that the shops were being searched, they started downing their shutters immediately,” said Raju.