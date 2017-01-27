Delhi

Court upholds one-year prison to man for cheating sister

A Delhi court has upheld one-year imprisonment to a man for cheating his sister of ₹ 4.5 lakh after promising to double her money in a year.

The accused, Mukesh Kumar Vashist, had challenged his conviction and the award of the sentence by a Magistrate Court.

The accused, who is the brother of complainant Kanta Sharma, told her in 1992 that he had a successful business in the share market, and that he would double any money invested with him for a period of one year.

The complainant paid the amount over a period of time, and in return the accused had issued a number of post dated cheques to her for an amount of ₹ 8 lakh, which were dishonoured by the bank concerned when deposited for encashment. When the complainant demanded her money back, the accused also threatened her, the prosecution alleged.

Forged document

The complainant had given ₹ 1 lakh on interest to the accused. So, a total amount of ₹ 8 lakh was due to her. The accused had also forged a document stating that the payment disputes had been settled with the complainant receiving ₹ 3.3 lakh as full and final settlement.

When the document was examined by a forensic laboratory on the direction of a court, it was found to be forged.

Dismissing his appeal, Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar said: “Appeal is devoid of any merit and is dismissed. Appellant shall undergo the sentence as awarded by the trial court.”

