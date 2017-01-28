Court reserves order on DDCA’s plea against Kejriwal, Azad

A Delhi court will pronounce on Monday its order on a criminal defamation plea filed by the DDCA and its vice-president Chetan Chauhan against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad for allegedly defaming the cricketing body by making “scandalous” remarks.

Advocate Sangram Patnaik, appearing for the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Mr. Chauhan, argued that all ingredients of criminal defamation are being made out under the CrPC.

In an interview, Mr. Kejriwal had alleged that apart from financial irregularities, there were other major wrong-doings in the DDCA, including sex racket, Mr. Patnaik said. — PTI