Court reduces sentence of driver in accident case

: A court here has reduced the sentence of a truck driver from one-year imprisonment to six months in an accident case, stating that “he is the sole breadwinner of his family and his long incarceration may adversely affect the family”.

The accident had happened on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi in 2010.

A Metropolitan Magistrate court had held the truck driver, Shatrughan, guilty of driving his vehicle rashly and hitting a girl who was travelling on a scooter with her father.

The extent of the injury was such that the victim’s right hand had to be amputated. The driver had approached the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar against the sentence order.

‘Rash driving rampant’

He had not challenged his conviction.

He urged the court to release him on probation but it refused.

“Cases of rash driving have become a practice nowadays. Driving rules are violated with impunity. There is a lack of fear in the minds of professional drivers for the reason that trials take a long time to reach a logical conclusion, and if a person has been convicted of rash and negligent driving, he gets away with a warning or a probation,’’ the judge said.

“The time is right for awarding substantive sentence in rash and negligent driving of commercial vehicles by professional drivers. A professional driver having the command of a heavy vehicle has a greater burden to abide by driving rules,” the judge added.

‘Expected to be cautious’

“The appellant [convict] is a driver of commercial vehicle. He was expected to take necessary precaution while driving. Hitting the motorcycle from behind without there being any extraneous circumstance indicates negligence of the driver,’’ the judge said.