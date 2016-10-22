Court frames charges against Kejriwal in defamation case

A court here on Saturday framed charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh put Mr. Kejriwal on trial after he pleaded not guilty.

Posting the matter for December 23, the court granted Mr. Kejriwal permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case.

However, the court said, it may direct Mr. Kejriwal to appear personally in the case, if the need arose in future.

The court is hearing the defamation complaint of Bidhuri, who alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party leader Mr. Kejriwal made defamatory statements by terming him a criminal in an interview given to a private channel on July 17 last year.

Bidhuri told the court that Mr. Kejriwal’s statements had maligned him and sullied his image.

During the hearing, Mr. Kejriwal said he had no intention to defame Bidhuri.