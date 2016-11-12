Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP leader

A local AAP leader, who along with party MLA Rakhi Birla’s father was accused of gangraping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of giving her a ticket for MCD polls, was on Friday denied anticipatory bail by a Delhi court.

The court denied the relief to Ram Pratap Goyal saying his custodial interrogation was required not only for locating the alleged MMS of the married woman but also to identify the places where she was assaulted.

“The probability of investigation getting hampered and witnesses tampered cannot be ruled out, taking into account the position held by the applicant (Goyal)... this court is not persuaded to accord pre-arrest bail to the applicant. His application, therefore, is dismissed,” Additional Sessions Judge Sunil K Aggarwal said.

Mr. Goyal, the AAP’s block treasurer in Rohini, and Mr. Bhupender, father of Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, were booked by the Delhi Police under sections 376D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. — PTI