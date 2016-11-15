Court awards Rs. 1.64 lakh to sacked tailor

: A labour court here has directed a private company to pay Rs. 1.64 lakh to a tailor for illegally dismissing him from service in 2004.

Another labour court had initially awarded the money in favour of the worker, Maqbool, but the management failed to implement the order. The tailor was working with the management since 2000 and his last drawn salary was Rs.3,800 per month.

He alleged that his services were illegally and unjustifiably terminated by the management in August 2004 without any reason or giving any notice. He had sent a demand notice to the management but the latter did not respond, he said.

The management contested the claim of the applicant stating that his claim was false and liable to be rejected. But it failed to cross-examine the applicant, and also to lead evidence to rebut the claim . After giving both parties opportunity to address final arguments, the earlier court had directed the management to reinstate the worker in service and awarded 60 percent of his drawn wages as damages.

Thereafter, the worker sent a demand notice to the management but the latter failed to respond to it. After some time, he he filed an application seeking directions to the management to pay him the damages along with 10 times penalty on it

Though managements, another respondent in the case was Urvashi Kaur, proprietor of the company, appeared through its authorised representatives but later they failed to appear. The court then proceed in ex-parte in the matter.

The authorised representative of the worker in his argument said that he was limiting his plea for grant of damages till the date of the award only.