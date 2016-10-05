Delhi

Court allows MLA to appear via video-conferencing

: A court here on Tuesday allowed sacked Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar’s plea for his production before it through video-conferencing.

The Delhi Police are prosecuting him for rape charges.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry allowed Mr. Kumar’s plea as the Delhi Police did not oppose it. The special arrangement for his production will continue till filing of a charge sheet in the case.

“In view of the facts and circumstances, the accused (Kumar) need not be produced, and further remand will be extended through video-conferencing till the filing of the charge sheet,’’ the Judge said.

The court also issued a notice to the Tihar Jail superintendent on another plea by Mr. Kumar seeking a separate van for his production from jail after filing of the charge sheet. In his submission, Mr. Kumar said he apprehended threat to his life from political rivals and miscreants during the journey.

The court later extended his judicial remand till October 19.

Earlier, the counsel for Mr. Kumar, Pradeep Rana, submitted that some miscreants might try to harm him in the jail van.

