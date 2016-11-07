Couple murdered in Patna

Two persons were murdered at their residence located within the limits of Kotwali police station in the state capital here on Sunday, the police said.

Kotwali police station SHO Avinash Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Vipin Bihari Das and his wife Savita Sharma, both in their 70s.

The couple were found murdered at their residence ‘Saloni Kunj’ located in P&T Colony under Kotwali police station, the SHO said adding, both husband and wife were residing alone in the house.

He said the police came to know about the the incident on Sunday morning through the servant.

“The couple, who have been murdered, were senior citizens. Prima facie it seems they were strangulated to death. The room, in which they were killed, was littered with household articles,” SSP Manu Maharaj told reporters here.

Mr.Maharaj said the police were investigating the matter from all angles and would very soon be able to solve the case. A property dispute could be one of the reasons behind the murder, police said. PTI