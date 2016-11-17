Couple from Nepal steal from elderly NRIs house

A domestic help couple allegedly decamped with a licensed pistol, 10 live cartridges, jewellery and cash from an elderly NRI’s house in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar while he was out of the city.

Frequent travels

Brijlal Jain often travels outside India and he had hired a Nepali couple to look after his house while he was away, said a senior police officer.

The couple allegedly entered his house and decamped with Rs 90,000, a few diamonds, gold jewellery and a licensed pistol and 10 live cartridges, he said. Jain arrived in Delhi on November 9 and found out about the theft on November 14.

Police verification

“The house helps had left the quarters allotted to them on October 27. He told us that he had got their police verification done but the file seems to have been missing from his house and he claims that they have also stolen the file containing their details.

“Another Nepali servant, who used to work in the neighbourhood, is also missing and it seems as if he also had an involvement in the matter,” said the officer, adding that investigation is underway. PTI