Delhi

Couple booked for attacking lineman

The Police have booked a couple for allegedly attacking a BSES lineman who had gone to disconnect the power connection to their house at north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on September 29. The consumer had defaulted in paying bills of over Rs.23,000, said BSES.

In the police complaint, lineman Radhe Shyam alleged that the owner of the house, Anil Jha, and his wife Archana attacked him with sticks when the team reached

their house to disconnect the power connection. Anil was arrested, while his wife managed to obtain anticipatory bail, said a police officer. PTI

