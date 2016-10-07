Councillors question Re.1 rent for Civic Centre cafe

A space that would have earned Rs.6.32 lakh in monthly rent in the market is being let out by the cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation for Re.1, leading some councillors of the ruling-BJP to question the decision.

The space in question is a cafe, being run by a private firm since May 2015, at the Civic Centre, which is the headquarters of the North and South Delhi civic bodies. The north corporation, which owns the Civic Centre, had given the space for a monthly charge of Re.1.

After councillors raised concerns that this deal may be causing the civic body financial loss, the Remunerative Projects (RP) Cell clarified that market rent of the space would have been Rs.6,32,082 per month. The rent was cut to a nominal amount as the cafe was offering food and beverages at “subsidised” rates to municipal employees, an official document of the RP Cell stated.

Unsatisfied with the reason, former Mayor and BJP’s Dev Nagar councillor Yogender Chandolia raised concerns at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Wednesday about the way the project was awarded to the private company running the cafe.

“We understand that a canteen will not get us Rs.6 lakh in rent. But, when the first tender was floated, there were companies willing to pay us Rs.1 lakh to Rs.1.5 lakh in rent. Instead of negotiating with them, our officials picked someone else for Re.1 without following due process,” Mr. Chandolia told The Hindu .

According to the RP Cell, however, the earlier two bidders were rejected as they did not have the required technical capabilities. As per the RP cell, the present contractor was the only one that responded when the corporation advertised the project on its website on March 23, 2015.

BJP’s Rajendra Nagar councillor Rajesh Bhatia, who was the first to raise concern, said that other provisions of the agreement were also “shocking”.

Extra goodies

“What is more astounding is that the corporation has provided the company with inventory worth lakhs of rupees free of cost,” said Mr. Bhatia.

As per the agreement, the corporation gave refrigerators, boilers, burners, microwave ovens, a double tank fryer, a sandwich griller, a 10-kg capacity potato peeler and a 300-kg weighing scale to the cafe operator.