Councillor hurls footwear at Mayor

Ugly scenes were on Tuesday witnessed at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation’s general body meeting where BJP and Congress councillors were engaged in a scuffle and a Congress Councillor allegedly hurled a footwear at Mayor Nirmal Nahta, though the “missile” missed its target.

On the second day of the meeting, BJP Councillor Man Pandit compared the development works done during the term of the current Mayor (BJP) with those during the previous Mayor’s (Congress) regime which irked the Congress councillors.

A heated argument ensued and the Congress councillors rushed to the well shouting slogans against the BJP which led to a brief scuffle.-PTI