Delhi

Cops trying to reconstruct psychological profile of Najeeb

The Delhi Police is in the process of reconstructing the psychological profile of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed as its traditional methods of tracing him have failed so far.

”We are doing a meticulous reconstruction of Najeeb's personality and the incident. Our team is analysing his WhatsApp messages, text messages, call records and the people he used to interact with to gain an insight on whether he was an introvert or extrovert," said a senior police officer.

Eight special teams have been fanned out to where he has stayed and studied before JNU in order to talk to his teachers and friends to know whether he has been in touch with any of them or contacted them, he said.

A special team is also doing technical surveillance of Najeeb’s mobile phone and laptop to know about his interests, the police said. police said. “We are also appealing to JNU students to assist us in tracing Najeeb,” said Deependra Pathak, Delhi Police spokesperson and Joint Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

The police will also question members of JNUSU, including its president Mohit Pandey. — PTI

