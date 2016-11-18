Cops lathicharge agitating crowd outside bank

: Tension erupted in Loni here after the police lathicharged people who had queued up at bank to exchange old currency notes. At least three women were injured in the incident.

The trouble started in the afternoon when officials at the Balram Nagar branch of Punjab National Bank announced that would have to close for the day since there was no more cash. With most ATMs in the region out of money, many of those in the queue were in dire need of cash. Enraged, they started breaking window panes and furniture at the bank.

The police then resorted to lathi-charge.

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Om Prakash told The Hindu that policemen were deployed to bring the situation under control. An FIR has been lodged in the matter.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)