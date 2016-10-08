Cops briefed about online child abuse

From how Google searches can be used to gather evidence and track criminals to how sexual abusers target children via multi-player cyber gaming, a three-day training programme organised for the Delhi Police discussed a multitude of issues that need immediate attention to control online child abuse.

Organised by the Delhi Police’s Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), in collaboration with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC), the programmed ended on Friday.

The session was attended by all district heads and Inspector-rank officers with many of them saying that while the modus operandi of these predators was something they learnt more about, they lacked the wherewithal for tracking such crimes. Some of them even highlighted the constraints of resources during the sessions.

Experts from the United States, including police officers from Florida, have now agreed to share technology with the Delhi Police. A deadline for this is yet to be fixed.

New software soon

“During the three-day training programme, we were told that the ICMEC has developed a software in collaboration with law enforcement agencies in the US and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that might be made available to us. These softwares are quite advanced and can track online predators by leading us to the IP address quicker,” said a senior police officer who attended the programme.

DCP (SPUWAC) Varsha Sharma, speaking about some of the methods adopted there, said that the participants explained how predators disguised as children befriend minors addicted to online games and gather information about them before arranging meetings or video chats.

Bindu Sharma, Asia Pacific Policy Director of ICMEC, said that the difference between India and US with regard to such incidents was the availability of an internet connection and access at an early age. She, however, said that a common hurdle both countries faced was reluctance on the part of the parents to discuss these issues in public.

More effort needed

Special Commissioner of Police (Women Safety, Airport and Modernisation), who also spoke on the occasion, said that the police would have to enhance efforts to deal with such criminals.

“It is essential for our officers to know about online platforms and social media and the threats they pose,” she said while acknowledging that there have been instances where lack of training became apparent while dealing with such crimes.

“For instance, if a girl visits a police station saying that she is being stalked on Facebook and the officer there doesn’t know about the social media platform, what will the girl do?” she pointed out.

