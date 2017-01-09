Cop stabbed, brothers held

: Two young men allegedly stabbed a Delhi Police constable in south Delhi’s Masjid Moth area, the police said on Sunday. The accused are brothers and were allegedly in an inebriated state when the patrolling policeman walked up to them and asked a few questions, said the police.

Cut on head

The brothers have been arrested, the police said, for attacking constable Ashok Kumar with a knife.

He received a cut on the head in the attack, but is said to be out of danger. The incident was reported around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened after the constable, who was taking a round of his beat area, spotted the duo sitting in a park near Masjid Moth.

“Identified as Dinesh and Yogesh, the two were drunk. The constable tried to inquire about their condition, but was attacked,” said a senior police officer.

Argument breaks out

An argument broke out when the policeman started asking them a few questions. One of the youths took out a knife from his pocket and proceeded to attack the constable, who ducked for cover. However, he sustained an injury while trying to evade the attack.

The accused tried to flee the spot but one of them was caught by the constable. The police was called. A team reached the spot and managed to apprehend the other accused from the area.