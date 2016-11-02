Cop held hostage, robbed of car

: A 35-year-old Delhi Police constable was allegedly held hostage in his car by two unidentified men, driven around for over 25 km, and dumped at an isolated spot after being robbed of his vehicle.

The incident happened on October 29 when the constable, Pradeep Kumar, was returning home from duty.

Kumar, however, was in for a surprise when he stopped over at a market in outer Delhi’s Alipur to buy sweets for Diwali.

Taken in

“Minutes after he had placed his order, he noticed two persons running towards his car. Suspecting that something was wrong, he went to check on his vehicle, which was parked in a dark lane,” said a police officer.

In his statement to the police, the victim said when he reached there, the men were nowhere to be seen.

“As I was getting into my car, they pulled me out, opened the back door and pushed me in. They overpowered me and snatched my pistol after which they taped my mouth,” said Kumar.

While one of them got behind the wheels, the other kept hitting the constable.

“When I resisted, they pointed the gun at my temple and threatened to kill me. They then drove to Sonipat district,” he added in his complaint.

According to Kumar, as he was not in his uniform, the assailants were not aware of his profession.

However, when they saw his ID card, they fled in the car after dumping him at an isolated spot.

He then walked for nearly 5 km to a village from where he contacted his family and the police. Soon, a police team arrived at the spot and laid traps in nearby areas.

Kumar said he had borrowed the car from a neighbour for a few days. He is posted at north-west Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar police station.

“We are trying to nab the assailants. We are also scanning the CCTV footages of the area,” said a senior police officer.