Cop’s son tries to settle fight, stabbed

: Trying to mediate between two quarrelling groups led to a policeman’s son being stabbed in his leg in east Delhi’s Shakarpur on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Himanshu Tomar, a resident of south Delhi’s Hauz Khas.

The problem began when Tomar’s friend, Dinesh Yadav, got into an altercation with a man in his residential building on Saturday.

Though the fight was resolved, Tomar and Yadav decided to meet the man, Dharmender, and end the issue amicably. However, once they met Dharmender, he and his friends — Rajkumar and Guddu — asked Tomar to keep out of the matter. That soon snowballed into a quarrel, during which Rajkumar allegedly attacked Tomar with a knife.

Victim framed

The trio then called the police alleging that Tomar had tried to rob Dharmender’s house. The accused also allegedly planted a country-made pistol to frame the victim.

“When we reached the spot, the knife was still in Tomar’s leg,” said a police officer. The victim was rushed to a hospital where the knife was pulled out of his leg. Tomar claimed his innocence in front of the police team, leading the investigators to suspect what the accused had claimed.

Once the police were convinced that Tomar was being framed, they arrested the trio.