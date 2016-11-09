Convicted killer held for extortion

Convict nabbed

: A convicted killer who jumped parole to indulge in extortion and several incidents of attempt to murder has been caught by the Delhi Police.

Ranjeet was sentenced to life imprisonment in two murder cases.

One of the first murders he committed was that of his girlfriend in 2000, said Vijay Kumar, DCP (West).

He was granted bail in 2009 and then went on to gun down a member of a rival gang. He was caught, and convicted in the case.

In February, he was granted a four-week parole to cremate his father. However, Ranjeet chose not to report back to jail.

