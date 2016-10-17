Convict on parole kills three, arrested

: A 26-year-old convicted murderer, who had jumped parole and gone on to kill three more persons, has landed in the police net after several close shaves with the Delhi Police over the past few months.

The convict, Deepak Tomar, was arrested near the Mangolpuri railway station on Thursday. A pistol and some cartridges were allegedly recovered from him.

Tomar had allegedly been living in west Delhi’s Nangloi with his father. However, with constant raids, Tomar was under pressure to change his hideout. He was arrested while looking to meet some associates to find another hideout.

Tomar committed his first murder in 2008. He and five others had taken up the contract to kill the sarpanch of Sangi village in Haryana’s Rohtak. However, a mistaken identity resulted in the murder of another person. All six killers were arrested and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

That, however, did not deter Tomar, who conspired with some others during his stay in Rohtak Jail to get a member of the rival gang killed, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime).

He was granted a 21-day parole in September 2014. Tomar chose not to return to jail, and instead he and his accomplices allegedly executed a double murder in UP’s Baghpat district. Thereafter, Tomar shifted base to Delhi, where he allegedly killed one person last year.