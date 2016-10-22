Constable kills self, blames in-laws

: A 40-year-old police constable allegedly hanged himself at his south Delhi residence on Thursday evening.

He left behind a suicide note in which he accused four members of his estranged wife’s family of mental harassment.

Based on the allegations, a case of abetment of suicide and acts done by several persons with a common intention has been registered at the Saket police station, said Nupur Prasad, Additional DCP (South).

Constable Subhash Gautam was posted at the Saket police station. He lived with his parents, wife, seven-year-old son and two brothers in nearby Lado Sarai.

Around three years ago, his wife moved to her parent’s house in Malviya Nagar with their son accusing Subhash of dowry harassment.

Lata had also got a case of dowry harassment and cruelty registered against him. Since then, the couple had been locked in battle for divorce.

The developments had left Subhash depressed.

“He had been on medication for depression, but it failed to improve his condition,” said his father, Ratan Singh.

On Wednesday, Subhash had attended a court hearing in connection with the divorce proceedings, said his cousin Rahul. “He was very disturbed when he had returned home. He had said Lata’s family had hurled abuses at him outside the court,” alleged Rahul.

Possible hints?

His parents had tried to be supportive, but he was inconsolable. “That day he kept saying he wanted to end his life, but his family persuaded him to hold on,” said Rahul.

On Thursday, his parents had to leave home for some work. It was then that Subhash apparently broke open one of the locked rooms in his building before hanging himself there.

The death came to light around 7 p.m, when one of his neighbours, Nitin, received a call to check on Subhash who had not been taking calls from his brother.

“We had to force open the door. Inside, Subhash was hanging from the ceiling fan using a rope. We informed the police, who brought the body down,” said Nitin.

Subhash’s older brother is a junior engineer with the Delhi Jal Board and his younger brother runs an educational institute in NCR.