Constable gets life term for murder

: A district court here has sentenced a Delhi Police constable to life imprisonment for shooting to death a fellow constable at Malviya Nagar Police Lines in May 2012.

Eyewitness accounts by four constables, who were on duty at the Lines at the time of the murder, helped the court in nailing down the defence of the accused, Sunil Kumar, that the self-loading rifle had got accidentally fired at the victim, Dinesh.

“It stands proved from the conjoint reading of depositions of Constable Kalu Ram, Constable Udham Singh, Constable Himanshu and Constable Sachin that Constable Sunil (accused) picked up the self-loading rifle of Constable Kalu Ram cocked up the same, and fired at Constable Dinesh,” Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav of the Saket district court said.

“It can also be seen from the depositions that Constable Sunil (accused) intentionally fired at Constable Dinesh. All these witnesses are from the police department. The deceased was a police official, and accused Constable Sunil was also a police official at the time of incident. None of these prosecution witnesses have supported the defence of accused that the self-loading rifle got fired accidentally,” the judge further said.

The accused had all of a sudden picked up the rifle and fired at the victim who was standing about five feet away from him. It was lunch time at the barrack.

On the defence counsel argument that the motive of the crime had not been proved, Mr. Yadav said: “The motive is irrelevant in a case based on the versions of eyewitnesses. In the present case, there are at least four eye witnesses. Therefore, it was not incumbent upon the prosecution to prove a motive in the present case.’’