Consider multi-level parking in Green Park, HC tells SDMC

Noting the near-chaotic situation created by irregular parking in Green Park, which is holding the residents “at ransom”, the Delhi High Court has asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to consider the proposal of the Delhi Police to create a multi-level parking.

“This court emphasises the need of a multi-level parking in Green Park, as suggested by the Delhi Police. The SDMC, in coordination with other statutory bodies, may consider this proposal in a positive light and endeavour to implement it,” said Justice Indermeet Kaur. The SDMC has said that it will consider the proposal.

‘Reduce congestion’

The court also directed that a round-the-clock vigil be maintained by the police in the local market of Green Park to ensure that there is no traffic violation and that traffic flow is unhindered.

The court gave the directions while deciding a petition moved by the Green Park Association (GPA).

Expansion of parking lot

The association had come to court saying the ground floor of the property at S-1 to S-39 of Green Park Main was declared a local market area with a 40-foot lawn in the front. This area, i.e. S-1 To S-39, abuts a 60-foot wide road. On the other side, there are residential houses, G-31 to G-56. This 60-foot street has been converted into a parking area, which has since been handed over to a contractor.

In June-July 2006, the corporation broke10 feet from the 40-foot lawn/footpath in front of shop No. S-1 to S-39 and converted it into an alleged parking area. It also demarcated the opposite side of the market, i.e. G-31 to G-56, as an authorised parking area, said the petitioner.

The court directed that the parking contractor will “as far as possible endeavour to coordinate with the GPA and with the active assistance of the Delhi Police ensure that there is no traffic congestion at the site”.

‘Free parking for one car’

“Regarding the undertaking of the SDMC that the contractor will not be charging a parking fee from locals, the facility would be confined to one vehicle per person/office/shop,” the court said.

In its counter affidavit, the SDMC told the court that as per the approved layout plan of the area, the parking area is not a part of the main road but is adjacent to the 60-foot wide street.

The SDMC stated that the shop owners had started using the ‘lawn’ for parking their own vehicles and that it was never maintained as a lawn at any point of time. It added that because commuters were facing difficulties, the area was converted by the SDMC into an authorised parking zone in public interest.