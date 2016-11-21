Congress takes to streets, alleges scam behind demonetisation

: The Delhi Congress on Sunday held protests across the Capital against the Centre’s demonetisation exercise.

The demonstrations, termed ‘Jan Aakrosh March’, were held in all the 70 Assembly constituencies.

Speaking at one such rally near the Jahangirpuri metro station, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said there was a scam behind the decision to withdraw Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes as “poor people’s money is being given to the rich through this exercise”.

‘Fall in productivity’

He further said the country had been brought to a standstill with people queuing up at banks to withdraw or exchange money. He claimed that had led to a fall in productivity across sectors.

The protesters also demanded the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the alleged scam.

Party to approach PM

Mr. Maken added that Congress workers would march to the Prime Minister’s residence on Wednesday to “explain to him the problems being faced by people”.