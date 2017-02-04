Congress holds ‘ghar wapsi’ for CM, AAP leaders

District and block Congress Committee presidents, at the direction of the party’s Delhi chief Ajay Maken, staged a ‘ghar wapsi’ protest outside the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

The group said it was ‘welcoming’ Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet colleagues and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators, who ‘returned’ to Delhi after “deserting the Capital for many days” owing to political campaigns in Punjab and Goa. However, it is unclear whether Mr. Kejriwal and other AAP leaders were actually back in Delhi as Friday was the last day of campaigning in the States.

Hundreds of Congress workers carried a ‘kalash’ on their heads and lighted lamps to accord a ‘protest welcome’ to Mr. Kejriwal, his Ministers and MLAs.

The protesters blamed the AAP leaders for pitching their poll tents in Punjab and Goa while leaving the people of Delhi “to fend for themselves”.

“Out of the 67 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Delhi, 52 had gone out for election campaigns, and the whole Delhi Cabinet, including Mr. Kejriwal, was out of the Capital. It was befitting to give them a ‘ghar wapsi’ welcome,” Mr. Maken said.