Delhi

Cong. to release manifesto for Punjab next month

The Punjab Congress on Wednesday said it will come out with its election manifesto for the upcoming State Assembly polls in mid November.

The party’s State manifesto committee met here to give the final shape to its manifesto for the Assembly elections due early next year.

The manifesto has been given final touches based on the inputs received from the committee members and other party leaders. It will now be submitted to the Congress high command for the final approval, the party said in a release, adding it is aiming release it around mid-November. PTI

