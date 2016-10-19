Cong. equally responsible for drug menace: AAP

Terming the burning of ‘Chitta Ravana’ (effigy symbolising drugs) by Congress a mere “political drama”, the AAP on Tuesday alleged the party was equally responsible for Punjab’s growing drug menace.

“The Congress which has made the drug menace its poll plank in the upcoming Punjab elections is equally responsible for the problem,” AAP’s RTI wing co-convener Dinesh Chadha alleged in press release.

He alleged the root of the menace spread during (former chief minister) Amarinder Singh’s regime from 2002 to 2007.

Backing his claims, Mr. Chadha said: “During Amarinder Singh’s regime total cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were 3,545 in 2003; 3,226 in 2004; 4,464 in 2005; 4,861 in 2006; and in 2007 it increased to 6,111.”

“Even the number of arrests, under the NDPS Act, during his regime was high. It is evident from the fact that in 2003 there were 3,545 arrests; 3853 in 2004; and 5,308 in 2005,” he claimed.

