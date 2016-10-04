Cong slams ‘forced evacuation’ of people

Several Congress leaders and legislators from the border areas of Punjab lashed out at the ruling SAD-BJP alliance on Monday over alleged “forcible evacuation” of residents from the border villages “against their will”.

They also hit out at SAD spokesman Daljeet Singh Cheema for criticising Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh over his opposition to the evacuation from the border areas “when there was no need to, since the Army continued to remain in peace positions”.

In a joint statement, several senior Congress MLAs, while supporting Capt. Amarinder’s stand against border evacuation, asked Mr. Cheema to learn his lessons in defence and soldiering before trying to lecture others.

“Capt. Amarinder is speaking from his knowledge and experience having participated in the war in 1965 in the same areas,” they told Mr. Cheema, while asking him to better avoid pontificating Capt. Amarinder on the matter of war and soldiering.

While reiterating their support for strong measures against Pakistan, including surgical strikes, for instigating and abetting terror activities in India, the MLAs said there was no need for evacuation of the border residents.

“We are spending most of our time in the border villages only, and people there do not want or feel like moving out,” they said.

“There was no evacuation in 1965, 1971, Kargil War or Operation Parakram and now the BJP and the Akalis are trying to force the evacuations against the will of the people for their petty partisan benefits,” the Congress legislators claimed.

The Congress legislators alleged that the BJP was trying to raise war hysteria for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

“Mr. Badal has rushed in to piggyback them in the misplaced hope that the hype and hysteria may lead to some electoral benefits for him in Punjab also,” they said.

“But your bluff has already been called and you stand exposed in public as for what purpose you are forcing poor villagers to leave their home and hearth,” they added.

Cong MLAs to declare assets

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress Legislature Party chief Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said the party MLAs elected in the February 2017 elections would declare their assets every year.

Mr. Channi, who ended his seven-day ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’ here, said eradication of corruption, unemployment and the menace of drugs would be the three top most priorities of the Congress.

“The feedback I got from the people on the way was they want to change the system, so the Congress will give them this option. We will first put our house in order and make everything accountable and transparent,” he said.

“It is in this context that the party MLAs would make public their income tax returns every year,” he said.

On the issue of putting an end to the drug menace, Mr. Channi promised two-pronged strategy, both long-term and short-term. - PTI