Cong politically bankrupt: BJP

Attacking Rahul Gandhi for his ‘dalali’ remark on the cross-LoC surgical strikes, BJP MLA Manoranjan Kalia said on Saturday that the Congress was “politically bankrupt” and is making such comments out of “frustration”. “The Congress is politically bankrupt and its comments out of frustration proves it,” Mr Kalia said in a press note.

“When the entire world is congratulating the Indian Army and the government for its anti-terrorism operation (surgical strikes), the Congress and its leaders are playing the role of an irresponsible opposition,” the BJP leader alleged.

“Rahul Gandhi’s remarks ‘khoon ki dalali’ on the surgical strikes is shameful. Such comments will lower the army’s morale,” he said.

- PTI