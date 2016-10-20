Cong, SAD lock horns over industrialisation

With Punjab Assembly elections round the corner, the war of words between the Congress and the ruling Akali Dal has intensified on industrial development in the State.

While the Congress has accused the Parkash Singh Badal government of adopting unfriendly policies, resulting in industries moving out of Punjab, Akali leaders have lashed out at the Congress saying the SAD government not only restarted those projects scuttled at the time of Capt. Amarinder Singh’s regime, but has also drawn major investments in the State.

Badal’s plea to PM

A day after Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to constitute an expert group to put the State on a strong pedestal of industrialisation, Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh on Wednesday criticised the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) saying the request made by Mr. Badal had exposed the government’s lie on the situation of industries in Punjab.

“In his appeal to the Prime Minister for Central support, the Chief Minister had clearly admitted that Punjab’s industry and agriculture were in doldrums, and the economy was in a bad shape,” said Capt. Singh.

Notably, Mr. Badal had on Tuesday pointed out that due to squeezed margins of profit in the agriculture sector, industry was the only viable solution for the development of State and hence urged the Prime Minister to set up an expert group for rapid industrialisation and another expert group to make agriculture a remunerative preposition.

Charge against Amarinder

The SAD has lashed out at Capt. Singh accusing him of making false statements pertaining to Punjab’s industry scenario for political gains ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Amarinder should verify facts with the record of the growth in the State. The SAD-BJP government has not only restarted those projects which were scuttled at the time of Amarinder regime, but has also drawn major investments in the State,” said SAD Secretary Daljit Singh Cheema.

Dr. Cheema said the main requisites for the development of the industry were peace and communal harmony, availability of power, air connectivity, road connectivity and hassle-free single window delivery system.

“All these were absent during Capt. Amarinder Singh’s regime but on the other hand the SAD-BJP government has created history in the development of all these parameters,” he said.