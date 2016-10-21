Confined in abandoned house, 4 girls rescued from Panipat

Four girls - allegedly raped, tortured and forced into prostitution - have been rescued from an abandoned building in Panipat, Haryana. Aged between 17 and 20 years, the four girls were kept confined inside the building for the past several weeks.

Three of the victims belong to Assam, while the fourth one is a native of Kolkata in West Bengal.

Shakila (name changed), a minor and a native of Assam, said she was brought to the city on the promise of love and marriage more than two weeks ago. Her family in Assam filed a complaint with the local police station about her disappearance. Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, Assam, Swapneel told The Hindu that a kidnapping case was registered based on the complaint of Shakila’s family and three persons were wanted in this connection.

In captivity for past several days, Shakila managed to call her family a few days ago and that acted as a tip-off for the police.

A team of Assam Police reached Delhi and contacted non-government organisation Shakti Vahini and a search operation was carried out in Panipat with the help of Superintendent of Police, Panipat, Rajesh Duggal. During the two-hour-long search operation on Wednesday, the police team came across a desolate-looking house that was locked from the outside.

Marriage promise

The police managed to get inside the building and rescued Shakila. She informed the team about the other girls and they too were rescued.

Shakila told the police that she came in contact with a man named Moti in Assam, who promised to marry her and brought her to Delhi. She was later taken to Panipat where Moti allegedly sold her to one Rakesh for Rs.25,000. She said Rakesh used to bring clients to the building every night and forced the girls to serve them.

Ruhi (name changed), another victim, revealed that she was handed over to a pimp at the New Delhi Station by her husband. She was told that she was being hired as a domestic help, but was forced into prostitution a week ago.

The third victim, Aklima (name changed), who is also a native of Assam, said a man named Moidula and a woman named Roma Laleenoffered her food laced with sedatives and left her in the building in Panipat. She said she was also forced into prostitution by Rakesh.

Eighteen-year-old Pushpa (name changed) said that she was lured on the pretext of marriage and job by her brother-in-law Shyamsur, who allegedly sold her off to Rakesh. She said that she was forced into prostitution over eight months ago.

All the four were taken for medical examination and later sent to a shelter home. Rishi Kant, a social activist from Shakti Vahini, said: “There is a need for the investigating agency to probe the entire trafficking racket being run by Rakesh and to arrest all those involved in the crime.”

