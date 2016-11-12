Conditions becoming favourable for Haryana, says Khattar on SYL

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said conditions are now becoming favourable for the State.

“This is the golden jubilee year for Haryana and conditions are now becoming favourable. There is a good news for people in the southern part of Haryana — Faridabad, Mewat, Gurgaon, Mahindergarh, Rewari and Bhiwani areas.

“The Supreme Court yesterday made a decision in favour of Haryana on the Satlej-Yamuna canal issue. Now people will get enough water for farming and it will also be made fit for drinking after processing,” he said at Harchandpur village here.

The water dispute assumed a new dimension with the Supreme Court on Thursday holding as unconstitutional the 2004 law passed by Punjab to terminate the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring States.

Demonetisation hailed

The Chief Minister also lauded the Centre’s demonetisation decision, saying the “revolutionary step” will help curb black-marketing, hoarding and economic crimes.

“Works which no one could imagine until recent are now happening. Now we have arrived at a situation where those who do not have anything are smiling while those who have lots are worrying what to do! The government’s decision of scrapping Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes is a laudable effort because it will help curb black-marketing, hoarding and economic crimes,” he said.

“Since the last two days, the news we are getting is that the common man is happy. Those who have nothing are smiling and those who have a lot are worrying as to what to do. The trend has reversed. This is a huge moment when there is awareness. Those working honestly will progress and those trying to move forward by unwanted methods will face hurdle. This is a revolutionary step,” he said.

Noting that farm produces are not fetching the right prices in many areas due to lack of proper markets, he stressed the need for developing more market places in the State.

“The country is making progress. No productive item would be sold at rates below the market price,” he said. - PTI