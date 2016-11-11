Complain about air pollution via app

Complaints about air pollution caused by vehicles, industries, construction and burning of waste can now be lodged via the Delhi government’s Swachh Delhi mobile app.

Though the app was launched last November, it was meant for sanitation-related complaints alone and had become dormant after the government’s cleanliness drive concluded.

On Wednesday, the government launched new features for users to complain about pollution as well.

Simple process

Users can upload pictures of pollution, which will then be passed along to the agencies concerned for redressal.

Two officials of the Urban Development Department will be tasked with forwarding the complaints from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who launched the new features at an event here, will monitor the situation every day and hold weekly meetings to evaluate the functioning of the app.

Mr. Sisodia said that the sanitary inspectors would supervise the process and if found lacking, they would have to pay a fine from their own salary.