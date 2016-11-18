Cockroach found in meal served on Air India flight

A passenger travelling on an Air India flight to Chicago found a cockroach in the meal served onboard, prompting the airline to order a probe into the matter.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the carrier has also served notice to the caterer concerned. The incident happened in the Chicago-bound flight from Hyderabad via New Delhi.

A passenger tweeted about it along with a picture of the meal having a dead cockroach in it, following which Air India apologised for the inconvenience.

When contacted, the airline’s senior manager for corporate communications Dhananjay Kumar said, “Air India took serious note of the incident and issued a notice to the caterer concerned immediately. Further investigation is going on.”

Earlier in the day, one Rahul Raghuvanshi tweeted the photo and said, “@airindiain now serves cockroach for vegetarian meals on AI127 #sicktomystomach #traumatised #cockroach- infood”. — PTI