Cockroach found in meal served on Air India flight

A passenger travelling on an Air India flight to Chicago found a cockroach in the meal served onboard, prompting the airline to order a probe into the matter.
Taking a serious note of the incident, the carrier has also served notice to the caterer concerned. The incident happened in the Chicago-bound flight from Hyderabad via New Delhi.
A passenger tweeted about it along with a picture of the meal having a dead cockroach in it, following which Air India apologised for the inconvenience.
When contacted, the airline’s senior manager for corporate communications Dhananjay Kumar said, “Air India took serious note of the incident and issued a notice to the caterer concerned immediately. Further investigation is going on.”
Earlier in the day, one Rahul Raghuvanshi tweeted the photo and said, “@airindiain now serves cockroach for vegetarian meals on AI127 #sicktomystomach #traumatised #cockroach- infood”. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor