Cobra causes a stir at Secretariat

A 3.5-foot cobra was rescued by Wildlife SOS rapid response unit from Delhi Secretariat recently. In good health, it was released into its natural habitat soon after the rescue.

A distress call on its 24-hour helpline, 9871963535, alerted the organisation’s rapid response unit to the presence of a cobra at the Secretariat. Security officials chanced upon the venomous reptile while patrolling the premises and immediately contacted Wildlife SOS. The NGO promptly dispatched two trained snake rescuers to the high-security zone.

The Indian cobra ( Naja naja ) is one of the four venomous snake species found in the Indian subcontinent. Revered in India, it is protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Head constable Jitendra Singh said: “The cobra was spotted near the Secretariat’s entrance. Since we have the helpline number, I contacted Wildlife SOS.”