Close shave for students

: A group of management students had a close shave when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened when the students were on their way to college in a Tempo Traveller.

A cab travelling in a wrong direction collided head-on with their vehicle on a service lane.

Some of the students received minor injuries.

They were taken to nearby hospital, and were later discharged.

No complaint has been registered, said a police officer.