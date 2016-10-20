Delhi

Close shave for students

: A group of management students had a close shave when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened when the students were on their way to college in a Tempo Traveller.

A cab travelling in a wrong direction collided head-on with their vehicle on a service lane.

Some of the students received minor injuries.

They were taken to nearby hospital, and were later discharged.

No complaint has been registered, said a police officer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:32:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Close-shave-for-students/article16076218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY