Click-happy spectators spoil it for many

Heated exchanges abounded among spectators during the Republic Day Parade as those who wanted to enjoy the moment to the fullest found themselves at odds with those worried about keeping their social media pages updated. Consequently, many people were left annoyed, especially those seated in the back rows, as their view of the display of military might and cultural heritage was obstructed.

Social media frenzy

This scene played out across stands at the packed venue. People seated in the front rows kept standing up for selfies or posting live statuses on social media, ignoring the polite and not-so-polite requests from those sitting behind them.

Also, many people seated in the front rows took to standing on the chairs to take pictures, refusing to get down until those ahead of them did so.

The frenzy over taking pictures became a trend with the smartphone revolution. This year, in fact, many people were more focussed on going live on Facebook.

Those on security duty, too, looked on helplessly as their requests to get people to sit were lost among the bands that were playing and spectators who were screaming from the back rows. Some cops, meanwhile, themselves took to taking pictures of the marching contingents, their duty taking a back seat for these brief moments.

Later, an officer said that banning mobile phones at the venue had been considered. But since the experience of banning of electronic car keys had met with stiff resistance, response to this ban was expected to be stronger.

Amid all this, the parade carried on with most people present praying for the rain gods to be kind. However, the overcast skies, which have become a regular feature in the last few years, failed to dampen spirits. The little drizzle couldn’t do much to deter the crowds who cheered the contingents on.

Cheer for Prime Minister

The loudest cheer, however, was perhaps reserved for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who received a rousing reception from all corners.

Much like the weather, the confusion over routes was also a familiar sight. Many people were forced to take detours because of the traffic arrangements in place or because of the confusion caused because of not having read the advisory.