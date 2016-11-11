Clean malba, place dustbins: HC tells civic agencies

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told civic agencies and authorities to clean the rubble lying around the city, be it roadsides, pavements or other public areas.

A Bench of Justices B. D. Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar directed heads of all departments concerned to clean the construction waste lying on the roadside and pavements and other waste in public places.

It also ordered that dustbins be placed at appropriate spots and wherever possible so that people are discouraged from littering.

“It has become impossible. Even Lutyens Delhi is not free from rubble. Why don’t you want to keep Delhi clean,” it said and directed the three corporations, the Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and the Delhi Development Authority to carry out a drive in two weeks to clean up the city.

The bench was hearing a PIL by Col (Retd) B. B. Sharan of NGO Nyay Bhoomi.

The Bench also ordered that a special drive be conducted and status report be submitted before it.