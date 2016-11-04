Civil society demands end to Kashmir curfew

: Over 150 activists, lawyers, academics, writers, film-makers, journalists and others demanded an end to the curfew and violence in Kashmir, which began after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July this year.

In a statement signed by 170 people and 13 organisations, members of civil society said they were dismayed by the crisis in Kashmir, where over 100 people have lost their lives in the past 115 days.

“We have watched in horror and shock the repetitive cycle of state aggression leading to violence, deteriorating state of civil liberties, violation of fundamental rights and ever escalating loss of human life and dignity in Kashmir,” said the statement.

‘Lift curfew’

The signatories demanded the immediate lifting of curfew from across Kashmir and an end to the violence against civilians. They also asked that open political dialogue be initiated with all stakeholders, and the options of complete autonomy and even plebiscite be placed on the table.

The signatories further demanded that the curbs on media, including the ban on the Kashmir Reader , be lifted.

They went on to ask for the dropping of charges against activists, human rights defenders and civilians arrested under the Public Safety Act.

A total of 434 people were booked under the PSA. They also asked that the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHCR) be allowed access to investigate the allegations of rights’ violations.

Call for de-militarisation

As per the statement, which was signed by people from across India, over 15,000 civilians have been hurt in the unrest and about 4,500 people suffered pellet gun injuries.

The signatories demanded that both sides of the Line of Control as well as all of Kashmir be de-militarised.