Civic bodies fetch Rs.7 cr property tax in one day

The three municipal corporations in Delhi fetched over Rs.7 crore in form of property tax and conversion charge paid by property owners in demonetised high-value banknotes.

The civic bodies are witnessing a rush of property owners in November, which is normally a lean period with respect to tax revenue collection.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation received property tax earnings of Rs.3 crore, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation collected over Rs.3 crore and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation got Rs.1.35 crore on Monday.

People are preferring to clear their dues using old notes rather than going to the overcrowded banks to deposit their money, an official said. — PTI