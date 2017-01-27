City covered in security blanket

With several intelligence inputs about possible terror attacks, the Capital resembled a fortress on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day. This, even as the parade marched its way down the historic Rajpath.

Several intelligence inputs

Nearly 60,000 Delhi Police officers stood guard in and around the venue. This year, they not only kept an eye on suspicious movements of people, but also looked out for the possible use of animals to target crowded areas.

The security entourage comprised mobile teams and sharpshooters who were on duty to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort. Anti-aircraft guns were also on standby to keep at bay any threat from the skies. This year, inputs had been received about terror outfits planning to use helicopters and flights to launch attacks.

Borders picketed

The borders, meanwhile, were picketed and a traffic advisory issued to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.

Also, snipers were deployed on high-rise buildings around Rajpath, while scores of CCTV cameras kept a tight vigil on people’s movements along the parade route. The traffic police had deployed around 1,500 personnel to manage diversions while the parade was in progress.