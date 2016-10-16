Chouhan for national institute for skill development in tourism

With an aim to boost tourism, a national-level institute will be set up in Madhya Pradesh for imparting training and skill development in the sector, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

“The tourism sector has immense employment opportunities and to give a fillip to the sector, a national-level training and skill development institute will be set up in the State soon,” Mr. Chouhan announced after formally inaugurating the third edition of Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart.

The three-day event, organised by the State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), was opened with an objective to market and promote Madhya Pradesh as a destination throughout the year. Its focus is to increase domestic and inbound traffic into the State.

“Madhya Pradesh is the only State in country to have Tourism Cabinet, and a new investor-friendly policy in the sector has been formulated for promoting private participation in area,” the CM said, adding that investors will get 15-20 per cent subsidy with a maximum cap of Rs.10 crore for investing in the State.

The Tourism Cabinet or Special Cabinet, comprising ten Ministers, was formed earlier this year with an aim to promote the sector.

He said a festival was organised at Hunmantia in Khandwa district to give a boost to water sports and next such event will be held from December 15 to January 15, 2017.

Mr. Chouhan said growth rate of Madhya Pradesh was over 10 per cent since 8 years while the agriculture growth rate has been more than 20 per cent for last four years. - PTI

