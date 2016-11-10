Child rescued from bed box

Child rescued
A two-year-old child was allegedly rescued from a bed box at his neighbour’s residence in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Monday. Victim Akshat’s mother claimed the neighbours tried to kill him. The police are verifying her allegations. Akshat had come to Delhi with his parents from Ghaziabad to attend his maternal uncle’s wedding. He was heard screaming by his mother, who ended up at the residence of one Manju. When she enquired about the screams, Manju denied her allegations and the women purportedly got into a scuffle, said the police. A case has been registered.
— Staff Reporter
