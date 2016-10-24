Delhi

Chhattisgarh open to dialogue with Naxals

Govt. for permanent solution to the problem: Minister

The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday said it was ready to hold a dialogue with Naxals under the purview of democracy and Constitution.

“Mutual dialogue is the foundation of democracy. The State government is ready for talk with any side, including Maoists, to solve the Naxal issue.

“Government’s doors for talks with Naxals are always open provided that the dialogue must be under the purview of democracy and Constitution,” State’s Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra said in a statement on Sunday.

The Minister said Chief Minister Raman Singh had already said many a times in past that the government is ready for peace talk with Naxals if they shun violence and arms.

Moreover, the Chief Minister had also said that the government was ready to embrace Naxals, who want to surrender and join the mainstream, Mr. Paikra said.

The State government has formulated an attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy for Maoists who wish to surrender and lead a peaceful life, he said, adding that surrendered cadres are taking benefits of the policy.

“The government’s policy and intention is clear for a permanent solution of the Maoist problem,” he said.

The statement comes in the wake of media reports that the Supreme Court on Friday had asked the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government to initiate peace talks to end Maoist violence in the State.- PTI



‘Govt ready to embrace Naxals who want to surrender and join the mainstream’



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:41:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Chhattisgarh-open-to-dialogue-with-Naxals/article16080028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY